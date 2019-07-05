Contrasting of Materialise NV (MTLS) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Both Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27 Proofpoint Inc. 111 9.21 N/A -2.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Materialise NV and Proofpoint Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -10.2%

Risk & Volatility

Materialise NV has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proofpoint Inc.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Materialise NV’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proofpoint Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Materialise NV therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Materialise NV and Proofpoint Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 13.37% for Materialise NV with average price target of $19.5. On the other hand, Proofpoint Inc.’s potential upside is 1.82% and its average price target is $127.57. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Materialise NV seems more appealing than Proofpoint Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Materialise NV and Proofpoint Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 95.4%. 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11% Proofpoint Inc. -0.45% -2.68% 0.56% 33.97% -2.64% 42.72%

For the past year Materialise NV had bearish trend while Proofpoint Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 7 of the 10 factors Proofpoint Inc.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.