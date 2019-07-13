Contrasting of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group Inc. 60 11.49 N/A 1.71 41.27 Weibo Corporation 58 5.39 N/A 2.47 23.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Match Group Inc. and Weibo Corporation. Weibo Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Match Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Match Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 16.1% Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.6% 19.1%

Volatility and Risk

Match Group Inc.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Weibo Corporation on the other hand, has 2.07 beta which makes it 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Match Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Weibo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Weibo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Match Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Match Group Inc. and Weibo Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Weibo Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Match Group Inc.’s downside potential is -34.27% at a $48 average price target. Competitively Weibo Corporation has a consensus price target of $66.67, with potential upside of 57.39%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Weibo Corporation is looking more favorable than Match Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.6% of Match Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.6% of Weibo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 23.2% of Match Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.41% of Weibo Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Match Group Inc. 4.2% 17.53% 22.73% 74% 95.1% 65.37% Weibo Corporation -4.78% -14.01% -10.85% 3.2% -45.28% 0.96%

For the past year Match Group Inc. has stronger performance than Weibo Corporation

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Weibo Corporation.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.