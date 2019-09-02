Contrasting of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group Inc. 67 12.69 N/A 1.71 43.93 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Match Group Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Match Group Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

Match Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Match Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Match Group Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Match Group Inc. has an average target price of $77.25, and a -8.90% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Match Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.1% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Match Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.6%. Competitively, 1.65% are Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92%

For the past year Match Group Inc. has stronger performance than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.