Contrasting of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group Inc. 67 12.79 N/A 1.71 43.93 Alphabet Inc. 1,160 5.47 N/A 39.87 30.55

In table 1 we can see Match Group Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alphabet Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Match Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Match Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Alphabet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

Match Group Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.28 beta. Competitively, Alphabet Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Match Group Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Alphabet Inc. has 4 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alphabet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Match Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Match Group Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Alphabet Inc. 0 5 13 2.72

Match Group Inc.’s downside potential is -8.94% at a $77.25 average target price. Competitively Alphabet Inc. has a consensus target price of $1363.89, with potential upside of 16.49%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alphabet Inc. is looking more favorable than Match Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Match Group Inc. and Alphabet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 81.3%. Match Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.6%. Comparatively, Alphabet Inc. has 0.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03% Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58%

For the past year Match Group Inc. was more bullish than Alphabet Inc.

Summary

Alphabet Inc. beats Match Group Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.