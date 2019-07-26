Contrasting of Matador Resources Company (MTDR) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 19 2.50 N/A 1.71 12.07 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.83 17.59

Table 1 demonstrates Matador Resources Company and Suncor Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Suncor Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources Company. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Matador Resources Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.87 beta indicates that Matador Resources Company is 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matador Resources Company is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Suncor Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Suncor Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Matador Resources Company and Suncor Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Matador Resources Company is $30, with potential upside of 74.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.7% of Matador Resources Company shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Matador Resources Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.02% are Suncor Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company 4.94% -0.96% 15.39% -22.36% -39.01% 32.78% Suncor Energy Inc. -1.41% -2.67% -0.74% -4.58% -21.99% 14.77%

For the past year Matador Resources Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Suncor Energy Inc.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Matador Resources Company.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.