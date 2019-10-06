Contrasting of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) and Its Competitors

As Recreational Vehicles company, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.46% of all Recreational Vehicles’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.62% of all Recreational Vehicles companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 114,438,502.67% 68.20% 19.70% Industry Average 275.76% 31.30% 12.63%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 17.12M 15 6.98 Industry Average 123.20M 44.68M 18.66

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.67 2.74

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. currently has an average price target of $26, suggesting a potential upside of 73.80%. The rivals have a potential upside of 23.00%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ belief is that MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. -3.66% -19.22% -32.88% -23.64% -32.22% -11.23% Industry Average 3.50% 2.98% 9.54% 30.39% 22.34% 36.21%

For the past year MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.64. In other hand, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.34 which is 34.25% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name. The company also offers recreational fishing boats under the Hydra-Sports brand name; and various accessories, such as trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers. MCBC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.