Contrasting of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Both Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard Incorporated 252 17.97 N/A 5.92 46.03 Senmiao Technology Limited 3 1.87 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Mastercard Incorporated and Senmiao Technology Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5% Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8%

Liquidity

Mastercard Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Senmiao Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Senmiao Technology Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mastercard Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mastercard Incorporated and Senmiao Technology Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 14 3.00 Senmiao Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Mastercard Incorporated’s average target price is $279.64, while its potential downside is -0.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mastercard Incorporated and Senmiao Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 0.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Mastercard Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33% Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67%

For the past year Mastercard Incorporated has 44.33% stronger performance while Senmiao Technology Limited has -66.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats Senmiao Technology Limited.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.