Contrasting of Masco Corporation (MAS) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) and Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco Corporation 39 1.42 N/A 2.29 17.77 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 12 0.23 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Masco Corporation and Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco Corporation 0.00% -928.2% 13% Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Masco Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.11 beta.

Liquidity

Masco Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armstrong Flooring Inc. are 2.6 and 1.4 respectively. Armstrong Flooring Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Masco Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Masco Corporation and Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Masco Corporation has a consensus price target of $46.83, and a 14.44% upside potential. Competitively Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 12.04%. Based on the data shown earlier, Masco Corporation is looking more favorable than Armstrong Flooring Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Masco Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 86.9% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Masco Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masco Corporation 4.01% 3.03% 3.71% 26.69% 3.29% 39.43% Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39%

For the past year Masco Corporation has 39.43% stronger performance while Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Masco Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors. The companyÂ’s Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry for kitchen, bath, storage, home office, and home entertainment applications; and integrated bathroom vanity and countertop products. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors; vinyl windows, and composite and panel doors; and staple guns, hammer tackers, glue guns, and rivet tools, as well as staples, glues, and rivets. The company sells its products under DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÃœPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, MASTER PLUMBER, BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, QUALITY CABINETS, MOORES, ESSENCE SERIES, MILGARD, DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, EVOLUTION, ARROW, POWERSHOT, and EASYSHOT brands. It offers its products through home center retailers, mass merchandisers, hardware stores, homebuilders, distributors, and other outlets to consumers and contractors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Taylor, Michigan.