Contrasting of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 4 -0.26 32.11M -0.60 0.00 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 27 3.01 45.67M 1.74 16.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 777,425,368.62% -159.7% -15.4% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 171,433,933.93% 41.9% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Holly Energy Partners L.P. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 32.6% and 31.7% respectively. 1.6% are Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Holly Energy Partners L.P. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37% Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had bearish trend while Holly Energy Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.