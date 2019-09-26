Contrasting of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Since Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 227 4.09 N/A 7.96 31.14 Owens Corning 53 0.95 N/A 4.66 12.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Owens Corning. Owens Corning is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Owens Corning.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Owens Corning’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1%

Volatility & Risk

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, Owens Corning’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Owens Corning’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Owens Corning.

Analyst Ratings

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Owens Corning Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Owens Corning 0 1 1 2.50

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has an average target price of $243, and a -11.18% downside potential. Competitively Owens Corning has an average target price of $60, with potential downside of -4.00%. The data provided earlier shows that Owens Corning appears more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Owens Corning has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.17%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Owens Corning’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 9.26% 8.62% 13.05% 38.77% 22.83% 44.15% Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88%

For the past year Martin Marietta Materials Inc. was more bullish than Owens Corning.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Owens Corning.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies aggregates products and heavy building materials for the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company mines, processes, and sells granite, limestone, sand, gravel, and other aggregate products for use in the public infrastructure, and nonresidential and residential construction industries, as well as in the agriculture, railroad ballast, chemical, and other applications. It also offers asphalt products, ready mixed concrete, and road paving construction services; and produces Portland and specialty cements for use in infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. In addition, the company manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for use in the steel industry. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.