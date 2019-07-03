Contrasting of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1737.74 N/A -4.41 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marker Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.04 beta indicates that Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 and a Quick Ratio of 22.1. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.78, with potential upside of 181.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.