Contrasting of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 85.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 404.59% and its average price target is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders owned 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.