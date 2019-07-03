Contrasting of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Both Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1737.74 N/A -4.41 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 34.26 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.1. The Current Ratio of rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 10.5%. 4.4% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.