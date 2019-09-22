Contrasting of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.03 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.15 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.1. The Current Ratio of rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 consensus target price and a 79.40% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.