Contrasting of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Both Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.42, and a 231.61% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.