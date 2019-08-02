Contrasting of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

We are contrasting Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.08 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 and a Quick Ratio of 9.4. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,327.78% and an $15.42 consensus target price. Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 184.90%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 35.9%. Insiders held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.