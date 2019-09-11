Contrasting of Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) have been rivals in the Diversified Investments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust 2 5.21 N/A 0.33 6.24 Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 13.80 N/A 1.14 12.63

Table 1 highlights Marine Petroleum Trust and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Marine Petroleum Trust. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Marine Petroleum Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marine Petroleum Trust and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marine Petroleum Trust and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 24.45% respectively. 19.42% are Marine Petroleum Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marine Petroleum Trust 0.27% -7.3% -10.44% 2.24% -50.19% 13.35% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.7% 2.71% 4.96% 10.02% 8.69% 14.67%

For the past year Marine Petroleum Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Marine Petroleum Trust on 8 of the 7 factors.