Contrasting of Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

We will be comparing the differences between Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE:MMI) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Real Estate Development industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap Inc. 36 1.52 N/A 2.15 15.43 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 47 0.79 N/A 3.27 14.98

Demonstrates Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus & Millichap Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Marcus & Millichap Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Brookfield Asset Management Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE:MMI) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 15.8% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta means Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s potential upside is 6.95% and its consensus price target is $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.5% of Marcus & Millichap Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.4% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marcus & Millichap Inc. 2.34% 7.9% -22.9% -15.07% -16.92% -3.29% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. -0.33% 1.62% 2.36% 15.54% 17.65% 27.77%

For the past year Marcus & Millichap Inc. had bearish trend while Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had bullish trend.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, as well as advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a subsidiary of Phoenix Investments Holdings LLC.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.