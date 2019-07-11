Contrasting of Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE:MMI) and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) have been rivals in the Real Estate Development for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap Inc. 37 1.51 N/A 2.22 15.37 Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 23 2.59 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 14% Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Competitively, Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Marcus & Millichap Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 9.29% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marcus & Millichap Inc. and Alexander & Baldwin Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 80%. About 39.1% of Marcus & Millichap Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marcus & Millichap Inc. -6.99% -20.2% -13.69% -8.91% -9.1% -0.82% Alexander & Baldwin Inc. -2.37% -2.37% -2.93% 9.45% 7.54% 27.97%

For the past year Marcus & Millichap Inc. has -0.82% weaker performance while Alexander & Baldwin Inc. has 27.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap Inc. beats Alexander & Baldwin Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, as well as advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a subsidiary of Phoenix Investments Holdings LLC.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate, and materials and construction businesses in Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land Operations; and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, develops, operates, and manages retail, industrial, and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, as well as leases urban land in Hawaii to third-party lessees. It operates 15 retail centers; 7 industrial assets; 7 office properties; and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii. The Land Operations segment includes planning, zoning, financing, constructing, purchasing, managing, selling, and investing in real property; leasing agricultural land; renewable energy activities, including investments in hydroelectric and solar facilities, and power purchase agreements; and diversified agribusiness. The Materials and Construction segment performs asphalt paving as prime contractor and subcontractor; imports and sells liquid asphalt; mines, processes, and sells basalt aggregate; produces and sells asphaltic and ready-mix concrete; sells various construction and traffic-control-related products; and manufactures and sells precast concrete products. The company was formerly known as A & B II, Inc. and changed its name to Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. in June 2012. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.