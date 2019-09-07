Contrasting of Marchex Inc. (MCHX) and Its Competitors

As Marketing Services company, Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Marchex Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.42% of all Marketing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Marchex Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.19% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Marchex Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex Inc. 0.00% -3.40% -2.80% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Marchex Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Marchex Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.29 2.77

$8 is the average target price of Marchex Inc., with a potential upside of 140.24%. As a group, Marketing Services companies have a potential upside of 82.82%. Based on the results given earlier, Marchex Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marchex Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marchex Inc. -4.19% -8.61% -9.94% 8.75% 44.52% 64.15% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year Marchex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Marchex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Marchex Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.32 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Marchex Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marchex Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Marchex Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Marchex Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.89 which is 10.70% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Marchex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marchex Inc. beats Marchex Inc.’s peers on 3 of the 4 factors.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. The company also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also offers Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.