Contrasting of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 9.24 N/A -1.73 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.27 N/A 1.12 32.14

Table 1 highlights Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s average price target is $36.75, while its potential downside is -6.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 84.9%. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.04%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Marathon Patent Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.