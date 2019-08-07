Contrasting of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 10.73 N/A -1.73 0.00 Cardtronics plc 31 1.16 N/A 0.22 128.87

Table 1 highlights Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s 2.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cardtronics plc’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. Its rival Cardtronics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cardtronics plc is $39, which is potential 17.29% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cardtronics plc are owned by institutional investors. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.04%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Cardtronics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. was more bullish than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

Cardtronics plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.