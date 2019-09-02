Contrasting of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)

We are contrasting Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.75 N/A 1.09 12.86 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.27 N/A 0.19 3.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marathon Oil Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Marathon Oil Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3%

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Oil Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.25 beta. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Marathon Oil Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

$19.17 is Marathon Oil Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 61.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares and 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has 9.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has stronger performance than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 9 of the 11 factors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.