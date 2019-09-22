Contrasting of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

We are contrasting Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.94 N/A 1.09 12.86 MV Oil Trust 8 5.24 N/A 1.52 5.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marathon Oil Corporation and MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Marathon Oil Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation is presently more expensive than MV Oil Trust, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marathon Oil Corporation and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.25 shows that Marathon Oil Corporation is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MV Oil Trust’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.52 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and MV Oil Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Oil Corporation’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 44.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares and 10.3% of MV Oil Trust shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Comparatively, 25% are MV Oil Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has -1.88% weaker performance while MV Oil Trust has 15.71% stronger performance.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.