Contrasting of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) and Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) have been rivals in the Life Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial Corporation 17 0.00 N/A 1.61 10.87 Torchmark Corporation 84 2.34 N/A 6.24 13.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Manulife Financial Corporation and Torchmark Corporation. Torchmark Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Manulife Financial Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Manulife Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Torchmark Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) and Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 0.6% Torchmark Corporation 0.00% 12.6% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Manulife Financial Corporation is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.37. Torchmark Corporation’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Manulife Financial Corporation and Torchmark Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 79% respectively. Manulife Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.01%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Torchmark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manulife Financial Corporation -3.69% -3.8% 10.7% 3.49% -9.71% 23.26% Torchmark Corporation -0.14% 0.73% 5.05% -0.2% 2.36% 16.4%

For the past year Manulife Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Torchmark Corporation.

Summary

Torchmark Corporation beats Manulife Financial Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. It offers various individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The company also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty reinsurance business; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities segments. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, long-term care, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, Internet, television, and magazine distribution channels. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.