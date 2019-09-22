Contrasting of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) and Its Peers

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services company, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ManpowerGroup Inc. has 95.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ManpowerGroup Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ManpowerGroup Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 20.80% 6.40% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ManpowerGroup Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. N/A 89 11.50 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

ManpowerGroup Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.14 2.59

ManpowerGroup Inc. currently has an average target price of $97, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. The potential upside of the peers is 50.49%. Based on the data delivered earlier, ManpowerGroup Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ManpowerGroup Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc. has stronger performance than ManpowerGroup Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

ManpowerGroup Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.54 shows that ManpowerGroup Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ManpowerGroup Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors ManpowerGroup Inc.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.