Contrasting of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

We will be contrasting the differences between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.25 N/A -0.41 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MannKind Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 184.62% and an $3.33 average target price. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 64.03%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MannKind Corporation seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.