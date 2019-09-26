Contrasting of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Its Rivals

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MannKind Corporation has 27.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MannKind Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares MannKind Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MannKind Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

MannKind Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $3, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. The potential upside of the rivals is 180.77%. Based on the results delivered earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MannKind Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. MannKind Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

MannKind Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.