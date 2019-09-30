Contrasting of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

As Biotechnology companies, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 -0.15 167.29M -0.41 0.00 Galapagos NV 164 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Galapagos NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 13,801,666,529.16% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 22,652,911.73% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

MannKind Corporation and Galapagos NV Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00

MannKind Corporation has a consensus price target of $3, and a 140.00% upside potential. On the other hand, Galapagos NV’s potential upside is 29.34% and its consensus price target is $199. Based on the results delivered earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 16.78% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Galapagos NV.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Galapagos NV on 6 of the 9 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.