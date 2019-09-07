Contrasting of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.28 N/A -0.41 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forty Seven Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

MannKind Corporation and Forty Seven Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 143.90% at a $3 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Forty Seven Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.