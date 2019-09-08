Contrasting of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.11 N/A -0.41 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.87 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MannKind Corporation and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown MannKind Corporation and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

MannKind Corporation has an average target price of $3, and a 143.90% upside potential. Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $18.67, with potential upside of 175.37%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.