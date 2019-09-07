Contrasting of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.28 N/A -0.41 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

MannKind Corporation’s 2.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 129.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has a 143.90% upside potential and an average price target of $3. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 75.10% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 86.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.