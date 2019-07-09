Contrasting of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.25 9.03 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.03 N/A 0.06 131.64

Table 1 demonstrates Manning & Napier Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Manning & Napier Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Manning & Napier Inc. is currently more affordable than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manning & Napier Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.5% and 36.07%. About 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.