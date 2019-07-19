Contrasting of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.25 9.03 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.55 N/A 0.04 310.45

Demonstrates Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Manning & Napier Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Manning & Napier Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manning & Napier Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.