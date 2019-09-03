Contrasting of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|20.04
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
Table 1 highlights Manning & Napier Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc. is currently more affordable than Insight Select Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Insight Select Income Fund has 15.2% stronger performance.
Summary
Insight Select Income Fund beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.