Contrasting of Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52 Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.04 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 highlights Manning & Napier Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc. is currently more affordable than Insight Select Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Insight Select Income Fund has 15.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.