Contrasting of Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Both Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) are Personal Products companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech Incorporated 18 0.24 N/A -1.60 0.00 Revlon Inc. 23 0.41 N/A -5.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mannatech Incorporated and Revlon Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -19.3% -8.6% Revlon Inc. 0.00% 31% -9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Mannatech Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Revlon Inc.’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mannatech Incorporated are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, Revlon Inc. has 1.1 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mannatech Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revlon Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.9% of Mannatech Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 14.6% of Revlon Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 27.9% of Mannatech Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Revlon Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mannatech Incorporated -6.99% -3.53% -12.94% -2.81% -12.25% -11.32% Revlon Inc. -2.44% 5.62% -16.19% -23.1% 27.17% -12.66%

For the past year Mannatech Incorporated has stronger performance than Revlon Inc.

Summary

Mannatech Incorporated beats on 4 of the 7 factors Revlon Inc.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers. It also offers beauty tools comprising nail, eye, and manicure and pedicure grooming tools, as well as eye lash curlers and makeup brushes; and perfumes, eau de toilettes, colognes, and body sprays. This segment markets its products primarily under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, Pure Ice, Revlon ColorSilk, Llongueras, Charlie, Jean NatÃ©, Mitchum, Natural Honey, and Gatineau brands through the retailers, chain drug and food stores, chemist shops, hypermarkets, general merchandise stores, e-commerce, television shopping, department stores, specialty cosmetic stores, and perfumeries. Its Professional segment offers hair color, hair care, and hair treatment products to hair and nail salons and distributors under Revlon Professional brand name; men's shampoos, conditioners, gels, and other hair care and grooming products under the American Crew and d:fi brands; nail enhancement systems, and nail color and treatment products under the CND brand; hair products under Orofluido, UniqOne, and Intercosmo brands; and multi-cultural hair products under the Creme of Nature brand name. The company sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, and independent distributors, as well as licenses its trademarks to manufacturers for complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in New York, New York.