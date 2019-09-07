Contrasting of Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX) and Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:International Corporation)

Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:International Corporation) have been rivals in the Personal Products for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech Incorporated 17 0.23 N/A -1.22 0.00 Dogness (International) Corporation 3 2.48 N/A 0.09 31.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mannatech Incorporated and Dogness (International) Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mannatech Incorporated and Dogness (International) Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -10.7% -4.4% Dogness (International) Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mannatech Incorporated and Dogness (International) Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 0.01%. About 10.7% of Mannatech Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.63% of Dogness (International) Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mannatech Incorporated 1.01% -0.41% -1.4% -14.33% -13.06% -9.36% Dogness (International) Corporation 4.6% 1.51% -14.12% -13.62% 4.35% -23.59%

For the past year Mannatech Incorporated was less bearish than Dogness (International) Corporation.

Summary

Dogness (International) Corporation beats Mannatech Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags. The company offers its products to multi-store retail chains, including general purpose retail chains and pet store chains through distributors. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Dongguan, China.