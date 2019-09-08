Contrasting of Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

This is a contrast between Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 166 2.71 N/A 9.10 17.66

In table 1 we can see Manitex International Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Manitex International Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

Manitex International Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.53. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Manitex International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rockwell Automation Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Manitex International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Manitex International Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Rockwell Automation Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $182.33 consensus price target and a 13.22% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. was more bullish than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Manitex International Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.