Contrasting of Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Both Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 26 6.46 N/A 0.29 109.09

In table 1 we can see Manitex International Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Manitex International Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Manitex International Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Kornit Digital Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Kornit Digital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Manitex International Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 3.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Manitex International Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 56.4% and 87.5% respectively. Manitex International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year Manitex International Inc. has weaker performance than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

Kornit Digital Ltd. beats Manitex International Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.