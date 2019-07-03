Contrasting of Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

We will be comparing the differences between Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.51 N/A -0.69 0.00 Kadant Inc. 88 1.56 N/A 5.22 16.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Manitex International Inc. and Kadant Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Manitex International Inc.’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kadant Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Manitex International Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Kadant Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Kadant Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Manitex International Inc. and Kadant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kadant Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $110 average price target and a 20.09% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manitex International Inc. and Kadant Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.4% and 97.1%. About 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Kadant Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. -8.21% -10.5% 0.14% -13.42% -36.36% 26.06% Kadant Inc. -0.89% -6.72% -0.38% -15.1% -7.94% 7.02%

For the past year Manitex International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadant Inc.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats Manitex International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.