Contrasting of Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

Both Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International Inc. 7 0.46 N/A -0.56 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.53 N/A 5.03 16.33

In table 1 we can see Manitex International Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Manitex International Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Manitex International Inc.’s current beta is 1.53 and it happens to be 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Eaton Corporation plc’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Manitex International Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Eaton Corporation plc is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Manitex International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Manitex International Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80

Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $91.4 average price target and a 13.23% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares and 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares. Manitex International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year Manitex International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Eaton Corporation plc beats Manitex International Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.