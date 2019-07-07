Contrasting of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Both Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 11.16 N/A 0.48 12.69 Navient Corporation 12 2.23 N/A 1.40 9.66

Table 1 demonstrates Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Navient Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Navient Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Navient Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 7.7% Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Navient Corporation has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Navient Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Navient Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.50% and an $7.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Navient Corporation’s consensus target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 8.16%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than Navient Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Navient Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 99.38%. 26.8% are Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Navient Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 1.86% -2.9% -4.29% 0.17% -19.6% 7.3% Navient Corporation -0.73% 10.43% 15.91% 7.37% -0.73% 53.8%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Navient Corporation.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Navient Corporation.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.