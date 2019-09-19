Contrasting of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

Both Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.38 N/A 0.48 13.22 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 76 4.58 N/A 8.77 8.82

Table 1 demonstrates Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s 0.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.19% for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. with consensus target price of $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.4% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares. Comparatively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation