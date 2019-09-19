Contrasting of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

Both Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|6
|10.38
|N/A
|0.48
|13.22
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|76
|4.58
|N/A
|8.77
|8.82
Table 1 demonstrates Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|13.6%
|7.8%
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|16.8%
|0.5%
Volatility and Risk
Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s 0.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 20.19% for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. with consensus target price of $7.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.4% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares. Comparatively, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|0%
|-2.64%
|6.08%
|1.13%
|-8.32%
|11.74%
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|2.77%
|6.45%
|-0.13%
|6.84%
|-18.48%
|27.85%
For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
