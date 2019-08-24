Contrasting of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)

Both Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 13 0.13 N/A 4.64 1.40 Unit Corporation 11 0.19 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and Unit Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and Unit Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 19.2% Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Liquidity

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Unit Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unit Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and Unit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 89.9%. Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Unit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.86% -12.67% -56.1% -72.14% -82.13% -63.96% Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48%

For the past year Unit Corporation has weaker performance than Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. beats Unit Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.