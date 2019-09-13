Contrasting of Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK)

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 6.33 N/A 1.25 16.99 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.47 N/A 0.74 19.33

In table 1 we can see Malvern Bancorp Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Financial Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Malvern Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than United Financial Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Malvern Bancorp Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.4 beta means Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 60.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, United Financial Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.9% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65% United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc. has 7.65% stronger performance while United Financial Bancorp Inc. has -2.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.