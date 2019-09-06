Contrasting of Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

As Savings & Loans companies, Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 5.95 N/A 1.25 16.99 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 9 1.00 N/A 9.47 0.80

Table 1 demonstrates Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Malvern Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Malvern Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Mr. Cooper Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8% Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.4 and it happens to be 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is $12, which is potential 35.90% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 85.2%. About 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65% Mr. Cooper Group Inc. 1.06% -5.82% -16.37% -50.03% -55.34% -34.79%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc. has 7.65% stronger performance while Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has -34.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.