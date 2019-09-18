Contrasting of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.71 N/A 1.74 6.44 Matador Resources Company 18 2.35 N/A 1.71 10.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Matador Resources Company. Matador Resources Company seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Matador Resources Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Matador Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Matador Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00

$14.8 is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.64%. Competitively Matador Resources Company has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 56.63%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Matador Resources Company seems more appealing than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Matador Resources Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.8%. About 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Matador Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has -0.27% weaker performance while Matador Resources Company has 13.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.