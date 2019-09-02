Contrasting of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.33 N/A 1.74 6.44 Apache Corporation 29 1.17 N/A 0.28 86.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Apache Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Apache Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Apache Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and Apache Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Apache Corporation 3 2 3 2.38

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 44.96% and an $14.8 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Apache Corporation is $33, which is potential 52.99% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Apache Corporation looks more robust than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% are Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Apache Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.81% -4.44% -13.73% -8.36% -8.81% -0.27% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has stronger performance than Apache Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats Apache Corporation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.