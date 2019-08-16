Contrasting of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Since Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.55 N/A 0.43 21.18 MongoDB Inc. 136 25.59 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and MongoDB Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and MongoDB Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MongoDB Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MongoDB Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and MongoDB Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 15.51% for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. with consensus target price of $10.5. On the other hand, MongoDB Inc.’s potential upside is 0.39% and its consensus target price is $142.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. looks more robust than MongoDB Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares and 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares. Insiders owned 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of MongoDB Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has weaker performance than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats MongoDB Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.