Contrasting of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Since Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.48 N/A 0.43 21.18 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 10 5.42 N/A 0.38 37.10

In table 1 we can see Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GlobalSCAPE Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Risk & Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s beta is 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Its rival GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 24.8%. 58.1% are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has weaker performance than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.